Edwin Poots: PM leads reaction to DUP leadership election
- Published
Edwin Poots has been elected leader of the Democratic Unionist Party (DUP), beating MP Sir Jeffrey Donaldson by 19 votes to 17.
MLA Paula Bradley has been elected as the party's deputy leader, beating MP Gregory Campbell.
They are now set to lead the DUP into next years' election for the Northern Ireland Assembly.
Other political stakeholders from across the UK and Ireland have been reacting to their victory.
Prime Minister Boris Johnson
Boris Johnson tweeted his congratulations to the newly elected DUP leader.
The prime minister said "people across the UK are best served when we work together" and that he looked forward to working with Mr Poots".
I want to congratulate @EdwinPootsmla on his election as leader of the @duponline.— Boris Johnson (@BorisJohnson) May 14, 2021
People across the UK are best served when we work together, & I look forward to working with him, @BrandonLewis & the wider Executive as we build back stronger for the people of Northern Ireland.
Colum Eastwood, SDLP leader
SDLP leader and MP for Foyle Colum Eastwood has tweeted his congratulations to Mr Poots.
He said it was "time now for everyone to recommit to working together".
Congratulations @edwinpootsmla. Time now for everyone to recommit to working together.— Colum Eastwood (@columeastwood) May 14, 2021
Mary Lou McDonald, Sinn Féin leader
In a statement, Sinn Féin president Mary Lou McDonald wished Mr Poots well and said he faced "a new political landscape in the north, across the island and indeed between our two islands".
"Change is happening and we need to prepare for it," she said.
"Sinn Féin wants power sharing to work and we are strongly committed to making our political institutions work so that we can create a better, fairer and more equal society for all."
Naomi Long, Alliance leader
The leader of Alliance and Northern Ireland Justice Minister Naomi Long has shared her congratulations for the DUP's new leadership team and said there were "huge challenges ahead as an Executive".
She said the success "will depend on our willingness to work together constructively for the common good".
Congratulations to @edwinpootsmla and Paula Bradley as they assume the leadership of @duponline.— Naomi Long MLA (@naomi_long) May 14, 2021
We have huge challenges ahead as an Executive and our success will depend on our willingness to work together constructively for the common good.
I'm committed to playing my part.
Mrs Long also retweeted her party colleague Peter McReynolds, a councillor in East Belfast, who wrote: "Congratulations to the new leader of the DUP, Edwin Poots. But he must never, ever forget that his first role will always be as a husband and father."
His comments referred to a statement made by Mr Poots after the election of Arlene Foster as party leader in 2016, when he referred to her "most important job" being that of "wife, mother, and daughter".
Steve Aiken, Ulster Unionist leader
Outgoing Ulster Unionist leader Steve Aiken has also issued his congratulations to Edwin Poots and Paula Bradley.
"There remain big challenges ahead for all of the people of Northern Ireland as we chart a way out of the Covid-19 pandemic and try to deal with the growing impact of the divisive Northern Ireland Protocol," he said.
However, Mr Aiken also stated Mr Poots' "fingerprints are all over the Northern Ireland Protocol".
He asked the new DUP leader to state why his party endorsed legislation put forward by Boris Johnson which created elements of the Irish Sea border.
"If the new DUP leader wishes to present the image of a 'new' approach, he owes us all an explanation as to how his party's squandering of their transient period of influence has resulted in the damaging position we now find ourselves in."
Brandon Lewis, NI Secretary of State
Secretary of State Brandon Lewis said he was looking forward to working to the DUP's new leader.
He said they would be working to "address the challenges and embrace the opportunities that lie ahead for Northern Ireland".
Congratulations to @edwinpootsmla on his election as the new leader of the DUP. I look forward to working with him, and the rest of the Northern Ireland Executive, to address the challenges and embrace the opportunities that lie ahead for Northern Ireland.— Brandon Lewis (@BrandonLewis) May 14, 2021
Simon Coveney, Irish Foreign Minister
Responding on social media, Irish Foreign Minister Simon Coveney welcomed the election of Mr Poots.
He said he was looking forward to "to engaging and working with" the new leader, and newly-elected deputy leader Paula Bradley.
Congratulations to @edwinpootsmla - I wish him well as new DUP leader & look forward to engaging & working with him and @paulabradleymla on shared challenges and mutual benefit N/S. @dfatirl— Simon Coveney (@simoncoveney) May 14, 2021