Police appeal for missing north Belfast brothers
- Published
Police are becoming increasingly concerned about the welfare of two missing children.
Five-year-old Patrick Hovarth and his brother, Fabricio, who is eight, from north Belfast, were last seen on Friday at about 18:00 BST.
They were getting into a black Ford car in the Limestone Road area, police say.
PSNI Insp Phil McCullagh said the brothers may be with a relative in Northern Ireland but may have crossed into the Republic of Ireland.
He appealed to the boys' relative to contact police.
The boys are described as having dark hair.
At the time they were last seen, Patrick was wearing a light-coloured top and bottoms with black shoes. Fabricio was wearing grey bottoms and a purple and green top.
"We are keen to know that both boys are safe and well," said Insp McCullagh.
"If any members of the public have any information about the boys or have seen them since Friday evening, I would urge them to contact police immediately."