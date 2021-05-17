Edwin Poots to begin one-to-one meetings with DUP MLAs
By Jayne McCormack
BBC News NI Political Reporter
- Published
The DUP designate leader Edwin Poots is set to begin one-to-one meetings with the party's MLAs on Monday, ahead of an anticipated ministerial reshuffle.
It is understood he wants to consult the DUP assembly team on a range of internal issues.
He also plans to reassure colleagues who backed Sir Jeffrey Donaldson in Friday's leadership election.
Mr Poots is not due to take over as leader until Arlene Foster steps down on 28 May.
He has said he is keen to ensure a smooth transition.
It is understood he will hold individual meetings with DUP assembly members over the course of Monday and Tuesday, seeking their views before beginning any shake-up.
It is thought his plans could include changing the ministerial team, as well as the DUP chairs and vice-chairs of Stormont's committees.
In an interview with the Sunday Life newspaper, he confirmed he would not take the first minister post himself.
Among those tipped as possible successors as first minister are DUP MLAs Mervyn Storey, Paul Givan, Paul Frew and the party's new deputy leader Paula Bradley.
Sources close to the next DUP leader have suggested that he does not want to rush any changes.
However Mr Poots has already indicated that he will ask DUP MLAs whether Arlene Foster should stand down as first minister earlier than scheduled at the end of June.
Meanwhile, nominations will close at 12:00 BST on Monday for the Ulster Unionist leadership.
It comes after Steve Aiken announced last week that he would step down, after admitting the party "wasn't breaking through".
However his successor is likely to be chosen through a coronation as opposed to a contest, with only Upper Bann MLA Doug Beattie having declared a desire to stand so far.