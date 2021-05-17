Falcarragh Drive homes evacuated due to elaborate hoax
- Published
A security alert in west Belfast, which led to number of homes being evacuated for several hours overnight, has been declared an "elaborate hoax" by police.
It followed the discovery of a suspicious object in the front garden of a house in Falcarragh Drive at about 23:30 BST on Sunday.
The street was closed at its junctions with Suffolk Road and Lenadoon Avenue.
Residents were allowed to return to their homes at about 04:00 BST after the security operation ended.
The object was removed for further forensic tests and police have appealed for information.