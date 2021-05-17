BBC News

Falcarragh Drive homes evacuated due to elaborate hoax

image copyrightGoogle Maps
image captionPolice said a suspicious object was discovered in Falcarragh Drive

A security alert in west Belfast, which led to number of homes being evacuated for several hours overnight, has been declared an "elaborate hoax" by police.

It followed the discovery of a suspicious object in the front garden of a house in Falcarragh Drive at about 23:30 BST on Sunday.

The street was closed at its junctions with Suffolk Road and Lenadoon Avenue.

Residents were allowed to return to their homes at about 04:00 BST after the security operation ended.

The object was removed for further forensic tests and police have appealed for information.

