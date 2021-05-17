Portrush: Growing concerns over anti-social behaviour
There are growing concerns about recent incidents of anti-social behaviour on Northern Ireland's north coast.
Four teenage boys were assaulted by a group of between 30 to 50 youths in an "unprovoked and vicious attack" at East Strand beach in Portrush on Saturday.
A 17-year-old boy was assaulted in February and two couples were attacked near Portrush train station in March.
"We need to get control of this situation before there is a loss of life," said councillor Norman Hillis.
In the latest incident on Saturday, the Police Service of Northern Ireland (PSNI) said one of the four victims was beaten with an object, possibly a hammer, while another was pushed into the sea and their head held underwater.
Three of the boys were also punched in the face, with one suffering a cut above his eye and another of the friends was hit on the shoulder with a bottle, police said.
SDLP assembly member (MLA) Cara Hunter said there was "real concern about the ongoing anti-social behaviour in the north coast these past few months".
Mr Hillis, an Ulster Unionist Party (UUP) councillor and business owner in Portrush, said: "I have been a resident in Portrush all my life and I think this is very, very serious."
The spate of incidents in the seaside town was damaging Portrush's reputation as a family resort, he told BBC Radio Foyle.
"We have had a number of similar incidents over the last few months which residents have been really concerned about," he said.
"It just beggars belief that this can happen and I think things are getting worse."
Mr Hillis said those involved in the incidents were "unmitigated thugs".
He described the incident on East Strand beach on Saturday as the worst yet and said it was "incredibly fortunate" there were no fatalities.
'Provide reassurance'
Police are investigating the assault at East Strand beach and want anyone who can help identify those involved to contact them.
Supt Ian Magee said police "recognised the impact this incident and two attacks earlier this year have had on the victims and the fear they have caused in the community".
"With regard to the assault in Eglinton Street (near Portrush train station) back in March, we can confirm that an arrest was made in connection with that incident and enquiries are ongoing," he said.
"Similarly a suspect was identified in relation to an assault on a 17-year-old male in February and the matter was progressed through the youth diversion officer."
Supt Magee said police would continue to patrol the north coast, "paying particular attention to train stations and shared open spaces".
"We will continue to engage with residents and businesses to provide reassurance as we head into the busier summer months," he added.