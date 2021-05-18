Coronavirus: One million receive first vaccine dose in NI
By Marie-Louise Connolly
BBC News NI Health Correspondent
- Published
More than one million people in Northern Ireland have received a first dose of a Covid-19 vaccine, according to the latest government figures.
That is about 69% of the adult population.
Patricia Donnelly, who leads NI's Covid vaccination programme, said she was "determined to maintain momentum".
It is almost six months since the first vaccine was administered to Sister Joanna Sloan at the Royal Victoria Hospital last December.
The 28-year-old County Down woman was applauded by colleagues after being given the Pfizer/BioNTech jab.
Much has happened since then.
Patricia Donnelly said health officials "will keep vaccinating people as quickly as supplies allow".
"As we have stated, supplies are limited at present, but we expect that to improve in June.
"I would once again ask people waiting their turn to be patient. Keep checking the online booking portal as new appointment slots are being opened up on a regular basis."
Seven vaccination centres were set up across Northern Ireland, while the SSE Arena in Belfast opened its doors as a regional centre on 29 March.
GPs have also administered about 666,000 AstraZeneca vaccines, while the 350 community pharmacies have given out 47,000 of the jabs.
'Vaccination saves lives'
Health Minister Robin Swann received his first dose at his local pharmacy in Ballymena, County Antrim, in March.
On Tuesday, Mr Swann said he could not praise the programme "too highly", adding it was a "massive logistical undertaking".
"I have seen up close the dedication and the long hours that have been invested in making it work," he said.
"Vaccination saves lives. It is vital to our hopes of a better summer and of continuing progress against the virus. It has been central to the progress we have made.
"I would again urge everyone to get their first and second jabs when their turn comes. I am certainly looking forward to getting my second AstraZeneca jab in the coming weeks."
Uptake of the vaccine has been high in Northern Ireland, especially among older groups with 100% of those aged 80 and over having received it.
In the 70-79 age group about 96% have been inoculated while almost three-quarters (74.8%) of people aged 50 to 59 have received a jab.
Early booking for 30 to 39-year-olds opened this month and to date about 52% have had a vaccine.
Although uptake has been high, it has slowed.
It is not clear whether this is to do with supplies or a reluctance among some people to get the vaccine.