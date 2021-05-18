Royal visit: Charles pays tribute to NI cross-community efforts
By Mark Simpson
BBC News NI
- Published
The Prince of Wales paid tribute to everyone involved in cross-community work in Northern Ireland during a visit to Belfast on Tuesday.
The prince and the Duchess of Cornwall visited Belfast City Hall before speaking about youth services at the Education Authority's headquarters.
He said he was always "profoundly moved" by efforts to deal with NI's past and to bring about reconciliation.
It is the royal couple's first visit in NI's centenary year.
The prince and duchess began the day by touring Belfast City Hall where they discussed the events of 100 years ago with historians.
The prince's great-grandfather, King George V, officially opened Northern Ireland's first parliament when it met at the city hall on 22 June 1921.
Prince Charles and Camilla followed in his footsteps on Tuesday.
Among the historians they met was Professor Paul Bew, who is chair of the official historical advisory panel set up to advise the government on the centenary.
After leaving Belfast City Hall, the royal couple travelled to the Education Authority's headquarters in the Cathedral Quarter.
There, Prince Charles met youth workers and young people who spoke about the impact of youth services.
During the engagement, he said: "We must never underestimate the risk, and the cost, of holding to peaceful ways, and how much determination and, actually, courage is necessary. "
"When I visit this part of the world, I never cease to be profoundly moved by the work that is being done to heal the pain of the past, to bring understanding and reconciliation in the present and to build hope for the future," he added.
It is the royal couple's 18th visit to Northern Ireland and their first since September last year when they visited the Ulster Museum and met medical staff involved in tackling the Covid-19 pandemic.
Before the pandemic, they had been frequent visitors to the Republic of Ireland.
It is 10 years since the Queen made her first visit to Dublin.
Previous to that, King George V was the last reigning monarch to visit Dublin, in 1911, when it was still part of the United Kingdom.