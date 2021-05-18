Lu Na McKinney: Accused husband 'shook uncontrollably' on arrest
A man accused of murdering his wife during a boating trip on Lough Erne shook "uncontrollably" when arrested by police seven months after the incident, a court has heard.
Lu Na McKinney, a mother of two, was found in the water off Devenish Island in the early hours of 13 April 2017.
Her husband, Stephen McKinney, 44, of Castletown Square, Fintona, County Tyrone, denies her murder.
Her death was originally treated as an accident.
The trial, now into its fourth week, heard from the police officers detailed to arrest Mr McKinney in November 2017.
The first explained he was noted to be driving in a specific area of Londonderry with his children.
On observing the car outside a shop, the officer activated her body worn camera and told Mr McKinney he was under arrest on suspicion of murder.
He replied: "For murder? Who? Can I sort something for my children?"
The officer stated that Mr McKinney was "shaking uncontrollably" and advised his parents were being contacted to look after the children.
Under defence cross-examination, the officer confirmed Mr McKinney appeared "very shocked" when she arrested him and he was concerned for his children.
A second officer agreed Mr McKinney was shocked on being arrested and noted him to be "pale and shaking".
When the officer enquired if he had any medical conditions or was on medication, Mr McKinney said he took sleeping tablets.
Asked if these were prescribed, the officer told the court: "He initially said they were and after a short pause stated, 'We ordered sleeping tables on the internet'."
The court heard a forensic scientist confirmed the sleeping medication - Zopiclone - is a controlled drug which should only be prescribed by a health professional.
The toxicologist who analysed blood samples taken from Lu Na McKinney found the level of Zopiclone to be "slightly ahead of the therapeutic range", and side effects could include dizziness, lack of balance, impaired reactions, reduced alertness and respiratory depression.
She added:"A regular user would develop tolerance and need higher levels to achieve the same effects."
Under cross-examination, she agreed the drug results had to be considered against Mrs McKinney's tolerance levels and said "the greater her tolerance, the greater her functionality".
She also agreed that evidence exists indicating persons of Mrs McKinney's ethnic origin sometimes have an inability to metabolise certain drugs and alcohol, which in turn could give an elevated blood level reading.
The trial continues.