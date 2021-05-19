Brexit: Violence 'a last resort', loyalists tells MPs
By Julian O'Neill
BBC News NI Home Affairs Correspondent
- Published
Violence is "an absolute last resort" in opposing the Irish Sea border, the Loyalist Communities Council (LCC) has told a committee of MPs.
One of its members, 19-year-old Joel Keys said: "I am not sure if and when violence will be the answer.
"I am saying that I would not rule it off the table."
Chairman of the Northern Ireland Affairs committee, Simon Hoare, responded: "That is an incredibly worrying and dispiriting answer."
The LCC is not an illegal organisation, but paramilitary groups like the UVF and UDA are represented on it.
Members of the LCC have been giving evidence on Brexit and the Irish Sea border.
Objection
SDLP MP Claire Hanna said she objected to the LCC being invited to give evidence to a parliamentary committee as it is "a representative body for a paramilitary organisations".
She clashed with LCC member Jim Wilson, who is linked to the Red Hand Commando.
"Give us a route map out of paramilitarism Claire," Mr Wilson said.
He went on: "Whenever you say about people sitting down with loyalists, you are sitting in government with people who are still members of the IRA who still have an army council."
Ms Hanna replied: "People are supportive of the concept that people who have had a past can have a future.
"But 23 years after the Good Friday Agreement people are running out of patience with (loyalist) organisations which continue to exist."
'Issuing warnings'
The evidence session comes weeks after rioting erupted in some loyalist areas - with tensions around the Northern Ireland Protocol partly blamed.
The LCC has appealed for calm and for opposition to be peaceful.
David Campbell, chairman of the LCC, said: "We are not in the business of issuing threats but we are in the business of issuing warnings.
"The challenge for all our leaders right across the country is to offer a political solution, but politics has to be seen to work.
"This is probably the most dangerous situation for many years.
"But I do hope common sense will prevail."
'Route to Irish unity'
He said he was frustrated that EU officials had so far rebuffed requests for meetings to hear their concerns.
Referring to the operating of the protocol, he said: "No other country in the world would tolerate suppliers having to issue customs declarations to move goods from one part of its own territory to another.
"It certainly would not be allowed in any EU country so why on earth would it ever be acceptable in the UK?"
Mr Wilson said the protocol had "made an easier route" to Irish unity.
"Because if we (Northern Ireland) are tied into the Irish Republic and the EU it makes it easier for the next steps."