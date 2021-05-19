Ballymurphy: Boris Johnson apologises in House of Commons
The prime minister has publicly apologised to the families of the 10 people killed in Ballymurphy in 1971.
Last week an inquest found that the victims, who were shot during an Army operation in Belfast, were "entirely innocent".
Boris Johnson had written to the families to apologise. They rejected this and called on him to meet them.
He began prime minister's questions on Wednesday by reading the names of the 10 victims into the public record.
Mr Johnson said he was sorry to their families for how investigations were handled and for the pain they had endured for more than five decades.
"No apology can lessen their lasting pain, I hope they may take some comfort in the answers they have secured and in knowing this has renewed the government's determination to ensure in future that other families can find answers without distress and delay," he added.
'Totally unacceptable'
John Teggart, whose father Daniel was one of those killed in Ballymurphy, has called Boris Johnson's apology "totally unacceptable" and said he "personally rejects it".
Speaking to BBC Radio Foyle, Mr Teggart labelled Mr Johnson's apology "totally insincere" and said it "again has caused annoyance to the families".
Mr Teggart ruled out ever meeting the prime minister and said he "wouldn't waste a minute of his time with him".
"I won't be letting him annoy me anymore, I have no time for him and his feeble attempts to apologise," Mr Teggart said.
He said Mr Johnson's apology should have focused on "our loved ones who were murdered" and not how the investigation was handled.
Among the victims were a priest who was trying to help the wounded and a mother of eight.
Nine of the 10 victims were killed by the Army, the coroner said.
However, Mrs Justice Keegan said she could not definitively rule who shot the tenth victim, former World War Two soldier John McKerr.
Families of the victims received a written apology from Mr Johnson last week, which they said had angered them.
They said the letter was received minutes before Northern Ireland Secretary Brandon Lewis apologised in Parliament for "the events at Ballymurphy" in 1971.
Mr Lewis said the events at Ballymurphy should never have happened.
'Right thing'
Mr Johnson also told Parliament that the UK government was committed to introducing legislation in the current session to address the legacy of the Troubles.
"And to introduce a fair package for veterans as well, to protect them from unfair, vexatious litigation where no new evidence has been brought forward," Mr Johnson said.
The government is to bring forward legislation in the course of the next year to deal with legacy issues related to the Northern Ireland Troubles.
Based on details of the plan leaked last week, it is proposed that all prosecutions prior to 1998 and related to the Troubles will, in future, be banned under a statute of limitations.
SDLP South Belfast MP Claire Hanna told BBC's Talkback programme that she was glad the families can now hear those words, but she added it took too long.
"I'll leave it to them to pass judgement," Ms Hanna added.
Simon Hoare, Northern Ireland Affairs Committee chair, said he had hoped the prime minister would give an apology and he was pleased that he had now done so.
"I think it was the right thing for the prime minister to do," Mr Hoare said.