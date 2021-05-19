Ex-pupil leaves Methodist College £13.5m in will
By Chris Andrews
BBC News NI
- Published
A former Methodist College Belfast pupil has left the school a "transformational" donation of £13.5m in his will, its principal said.
Richard Henry (Prescott) Kerr was a boarder in the 1940s.
He founded a business which specialised in the nutrients in agricultural feed.
Scott Naismith said it is the largest donation in Methody's 156-year history and will be used to "support the life and work of the College".
He said the school's governors agreed, "in keeping with his interests", that a proportion of the money would be used for "the promotion of pupil mental health and wellbeing, improving the learning environment through contributions to capital development projects and enhancing the opportunities for pupils of modest means".
"Prescott (as he was known to family) cared deeply about those he loved and gave generously of his time and himself to support and care for them," he added.
"He also wanted to leave behind a legacy that would help to ensure that pupils who attended Methody would be supported in and out of the classroom to thrive and succeed."
Methodist College is one of Northern Ireland's largest schools with around 1800 pupils.
'Profoundly grateful'
Richard Henry (Prescott) Kerr came from a farming background and attended both Queen's University Belfast and Cornell University in Ithaca, New York.
He worked for Cockburns of Banbridge, producing vitamin feeds for agricultural foods, Mr Naismith explained, and later set up his own business, Newtech, in 1985.
He died in Dartmouth, England, on 24 January 2019.
Methodist College said he "excelled academically as well as enjoying rowing in the College 8 and playing rugby" during his time at the south Belfast school.
"Throughout our history, Methody has benefitted from the generosity of past pupils who have made significant, philanthropic contributions to support the development of the school and enhance the opportunities of our pupils," Scott Naismith explained in a video posted on the school's website.
"School development is neverending, and the entire College community is profoundly grateful to Richard Henry (Prescott) Kerr."