NI braced for gusts and rain as unsettled weather moves in
By Barra Best
BBC News NI Weather Presenter
- Published
Unsettled weather, more likely to be seen in dark winter months, will move across Ireland and the UK on Thursday.
The low pressure Atlantic system, which has not been named as a storm, will bring gusts in excess of 50mph (80km/h) to coastal areas of NI.
The strongest gusts are expected during the first part of the day, with gusts inland up to around 40mph (65km/h).
The Met Office said bursts of rain will lead to blustery conditions, with between 40-60mm expected in places.
That could be enough to cause some localised flooding.
The unseasonal weather has led to a number of weather warnings being issued in the Republic of Ireland and southern Great Britain.
The strongest gusts of wind across the island of Ireland are expected towards the southwest where warnings are in place for counties Cork and Kerry until midnight.
Met Éireann is warning of gusts up to 70mph (110km/h) for both counties, with higher gusts possible in coastal areas.
The Irish weather service has also issued a rainfall warning for six counties along the west and south coasts - from County Clare to Waterford.
In the UK, the Met Office has issued warnings for southern Wales and southern England, warning of possible delays to transport as well as damage to outdoor temporary structures.
Although the unsettled system will continue to dominate our weather on Friday it won't be as wet or as windy with sunny spells and scattered showers forecast.
Saturday looks set to be the better day of the weekend before a return to sunny spells and scattered heavy showers on Sunday.
For those hoping for more seasonal weather - the wait continues into the foreseeable future.