Covid-19: Traffic light system for foreign travel expected
By Colm Kelpie & Jayne McCormack
BBC News NI
- Published
A traffic light system for foreign travel could come into effect for NI on Monday, BBC News NI understands.
But the proposal will have to be discussed by Stormont ministers at Thursday's executive meeting.
They are also due to decide whether to relax other restrictions, such as the reopening of indoor hospitality.
It is understood only a very limited number of countries are set to make NI's so-called "green list" for foreign travel.
People going to countries that appear on the green list do not need to quarantine on their return.
England, Scotland and Wales have already implemented similar systems, with the first travellers heading off on holiday earlier this week.
But it is understood that Stormont health officials had recommended Portugal should be on Northern Ireland's amber list, which would still require people to self-isolate for 10 days on arrival in Northern Ireland.
At present, the executive's advice is that people should only travel to or outside of Northern Ireland for essential purposes.
If returning from a country on the UK's red list, passengers must book and enter hotel quarantine.
International travellers visiting or returning to Northern Ireland must also currently provide evidence of a negative Covid-19 test result, provide journey and contact details and also isolate for 10 days.
First Minister Arlene Foster said the executive was considering "the most appropriate" green list for Northern Ireland and she hoped there would be an outcome this week.
Non-essential travel from Northern Ireland to other parts of the Common Travel Area (CTA) is to be allowed from Monday and people will not be required to isolate on return if they have visited family or friends in other parts of the area.
The CTA is the UK, Republic of Ireland, Channel Islands and Isle of Man.
It is understood that at Thursday's executive meeting, ministers will also be asked to approve the resumption of all Sure Start services and increased face-to-face learning for students and apprentices in higher and further education.
They will also decide on the reopening of hotels and B&Bs from Monday and the attendance of spectators at outdoor sport events - up to 500 may be permitted.
Indoor household visits may also be allowed from that date.
Regarding indoor hospitality, Mrs Foster told the assembly on Monday that she and Deputy First Minister Michelle O'Neill had met the Hotels Federation and Hospitality Ulster in advance of the hoped-for reopening on Monday.
It has been proposed that indoor hospitality may be permitted to resume with a maximum of six people per table from a maximum of six households, or up to 10 people provided they are all from the same household.
While these changes have yet to be rubber stamped by Stormont ministers, it's fair to say all signs look good.
People here have looked on enviously for weeks at England, Scotland and Wales where opening up has moved at a quicker pace.
But Monday is now set to be one of the most significant days yet for Northern Ireland's lockdown easing.
Almost five months have passed since the restrictions were initially imposed, shutting down so much of the economy and severely restricting social contact.
If these relaxations are finally given the green light, it will mark a pretty big turning point in Northern Ireland's recovery from lockdown.
Hopefully, there will be no going back.
Mrs Foster, who will attend the executive virtually from London due to a meeting with Boris Johnson, said contact tracing needed to be put in place within the sector.
She also said ministers were keeping a close eye on the Indian variant of the virus.
"We are concerned at what we see in England, Scotland and Wales at present. Here in Northern Ireland there is no evidence of significant community transmission.
"We are pleased about that and we want to keep that the case, so we will listen to our advisers this Thursday to hear what they have to say in relation to all of those issues."
Other measures easing from Monday include increased numbers permitted for indoor gatherings - not including domestic settings - to allow for community events such as mother-and-toddler groups to resume.
From Monday, if ministers agree on Thursday, up to six people from no more than two households will be allowed to meet in private homes, with children aged 12 and under not counted towards the total.
Overnight stays will also be allowed.
Up to 1,000 fans will also be allowed to attend Friday's Irish Cup final at Mourneview Park in Lurgan, County Armagh.