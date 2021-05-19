Contaminated blood: Swann has 'challenging' meeting with families
By Louise Cullen
BBC News NI
- Published
The first meeting between the health minister and those affected by the contaminated blood scandal in Northern Ireland was "challenging".
Robin Swann made the remarks while speaking at the Infected Blood Inquiry.
The inquiry is examining the treating of haemophilia patients in the UK with blood products infected with Hepatitis C or HIV in the 1970 and 80s.
A total of 99 people in NI were among about 5,000 infected in "the worst scandal in the history of the NHS".
Shortly after becoming health minister in January 2020, Mr. Swann met with campaigners.
"Some of the things that I heard coming from those who have been affected and infected was challenging to hear," he told the Inquiry.
"It was not something that I expected as minister of health to have had occur to people in Northern Ireland, as part of a service that should have been delivered safely by the health service here."
Some of those affected in Northern Ireland - victims, survivors and relatives - have previously given their testimonies to the Inquiry.
The inquiry is sitting again this week to hear from health ministers and officials across the UK about how compensation schemes are being implemented by each of the four devolved nations.
A nation-wide scheme was announced in 2017.
Last summer, victims in Northern Ireland had their annual financial support increased, with the amount dependent on their diagnosis.
In March 2021, annual payments were announced for the bereaved partners of those who had died as a result of being infected.