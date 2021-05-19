Man charged after Belfast brothers go missing
Police looking for two brothers from north Belfast have charged a 27-year-old man with two counts of keeping a child away from the responsible person.
Five-year-old Patrick Hovarth and eight-year-old Fabricio were last seen getting into a black Ford car on Limestone Road at about 18:00 BST on Friday.
The man is due to appear at Belfast Magistrates' court on Thursday.
The charges will be reviewed by the Public Prosecution Service.
PSNI Det Insp Carol Dane said officers were still seeking the public's help in locating the boys.
She said police believe "they may be in the company of a friend or relative in Northern Ireland or they may have travelled to the Republic of Ireland".
At the time they were last seen, Patrick was wearing a light-coloured top and bottoms with black shoes.
Fabricio was wearing grey bottoms and a purple and green top.
The boys are described as having dark hair.