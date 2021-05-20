NI Climate Change Bill: Stormont MLAs ask public for views
By Conor Macauley
BBC NI Agriculture & Environment Correspondent
- Published
The public has been asked for its views on the Climate Bill which is making its way through the NI Assembly.
Members of the Legislative Assembly (MLAs) due to scrutinise legislation have issued a call for evidence as part of its public consultation.
The bill would set a target of net zero greenhouse gas emissions by 2045.
It would require the executive to establish plans for sectors like transport, heating, energy and farming to meet the targets.
The consultation period runs for eight weeks and closes on 15 July.
The bill has attracted some controversy amid claims that it could negatively impact the agricultural industry.
It is the biggest emitting sector here, accounting for 27% of Northern Ireland's greenhouse gas emissions.
Chair of the Agriculture and Environment Committee Declan McAleer said the public should build a collaborative approach to tackling climate change and acknowledged that farmers were worried the bill would "impact negatively on their livelihoods".
"It is for this reason that we are looking for a wide and diverse range of views to help inform our considerations on this important bill," he said.
"We want to ensure that the final bill takes account of all viewpoints and is balanced, fair and fit for purpose."