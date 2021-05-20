Damien Duffy: Family appeal for information on murder
The family of a man who died after being stabbed in Belfast have appealed for information on the 20th anniversary of the attack.
Damien Duffy was stabbed during a confrontation between two groups of people after leaving a bar on the Stewartstown Road on 20 May 2001.
The 18-year-old died of his injuries in a London hospital two weeks later.
His mother Geraldine Duffy said she "still can't get to grips with it" as "every day goes on and on".
"It's all just like it was yesterday - he'd only turned 18 in January and he was stabbed in May," she said.
"It's just a nightmare, there's not a day goes by that I don't think about it - I was crying my eyes out last night.
"If anybody saw anything and they have a conscience at all, would they please get in touch?
"I'm living in hope and praying that someone does."
'Unanswered questions'
Thirteen other people were treated in hospital as a result of the incident.
Police launched a murder investigation after Mr Duffy's death, with 14 people arrested in the time since, 22 searches conducted and over 380 statements recorded.
"One person was charged with murder and another person was charged with attempted murder" said PSNI Det Supt Jason Murphy.
"A further 12 suspects were reported to the director of public prosecutions.
"On 25 November 2003 ten defendants pleaded guilty at Craigavon Crown Court to 17 charges. Charges of murder and attempted murder were not proceeded with."
Det Supt Murphy said Damien Duffy's family have "carried unanswered questions for the past 20 years" and asked anyone with any information to come forward.