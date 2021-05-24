Covid-19: Looking forward to hugs, pints and a trip to the library
Monday sees a further easing of Covid-19 restrictions in Northern Ireland - a slow but steady return to normality after more than a year of lockdowns.
This next phase sees indoor hospitality reopen - a welcome change for soggy diners and drinkers who have been braving the elements this month.
There will also be the opportunity to meet up with some loved ones indoors.
BBC News NI asked people what they were looking forward to over the coming weeks.
'Libraries and book groups'
Book lover Orla McKeating cannot wait to get back to books and to her children's story telling groups.
The Belfast-based entrepreneur takes her eight-year-old son Elliot to the library regularly.
"My son is really into reading and we go a lot with him," she told BBC News NI.
She said she is looking forward to seeing how libraries will reflect issues which lockdown has brought to the fore, such as "more mental health awareness and diversity".
Orla is keen to increase diversity in children's literature.
She co-founded the club Still I Rise - Diversity Story Telling and is looking forward to her children's story sessions, which have been operating remotely, to begin again in person.
"I cannot wait to see the kids in real life," she said.
On a personal level, Orla is also eager to get back to hot yoga classes, which she says helps her mental health, and to "support small hospitality businesses".
"I am more aware of supporting local start-ups since Covid," she added.
'Hugs are back'
Jamie Lemon is a personal trainer from Donaghadee, in County Down.
Weeks before the first lockdown in March 2020, the father-of-three went self-employed, so he was initially ineligible for financial support.
But he used the time to set up a podcast with his wife, Anna, and grew his online business.
"The pandemic forced me to change the way I ran my business and in all honesty it was for the better," he told BBC News NI.
While Jamie has enjoyed coaching people from around the world remotely, he cannot wait to welcome his local clients back to the gym.
"Hugs are back and that can only be a good thing," he said.
"What I learned throughout this year is that it's not what happens to you but what happens in you that matters.
"The same fire that can burn your house to the ground can be used to cook your food."
Dinner dates and face-to-face meetings
Belfast-based digital marketer Niamh Taylor says lockdown has encouraged her "to appreciate the little things in life".
But after working from home for the majority of the Covid-19 pandemic, she cannot wait to get out and about more.
"Now, as we move out of lockdown, and having had both my vaccines, I am beyond excited about getting to meet up with my family and friends," she told BBC News NI.
"I already have lots of dinner dates booked for friends I haven't seen in over a year.
"I am also looking forward to meeting up with clients and having face-to-face meetings instead of Zoom.
"Four new staff members have joined the team since this time last year and we haven't even met each other in person, so we cannot wait to get together."
'The boys like their pints'
Gerard McGuigan's pub in Newry, in County Down has been closed since 16 October 2020.
"Everything came to a halt," he said.
So, how did he cope during lockdown?
Walking around the city was the answer.
"I could be seen walking round the street at half six in the morning - I haven't sole on my foot," he told BBC News NI.
He said he did not get financial assistance for the first 15 months, but "we are lucky it is a family pub and family helped us along".
"My wife and myself cannot wait to get back in," he said.
"We are all systems go. We have had the keg delivery - no point in opening to our customers with bottles. The boys like their pints.
"Everything's set ready for Monday."