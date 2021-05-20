BBC News NI's Spotlight team scoop financial journalism award
BBC News NI's economics and business editor John Campbell and the Spotlight team have won a major financial journalism award.
The team behind Spotlight: The Irish Sea Border were named Nations and Regions Journalist of the Year at the Wincott Awards.
The programme was first broadcast in October.
It looked into the new trading rules that were to be introduced in Northern Ireland when Brexit was finalised.
The programme focused on the checks and controls to be introduced on food products crossing the Irish Sea from Great Britain.
It was the unanimous choice of the judges, who described it as "forensic and engaging".
During the online presentation, Wincott Foundation Trustee Bill Robinson said he recognised it as an outstanding entry as soon as he watched it.
"A superb documentary by the Spotlight team led by John Campbell," he said, adding that it featured "a great deal of detailed reporting".
The award also recognised producer Patrick Fee and assistant producer Pippa Cooke.
Each year, the Wincott Awards recognise outstanding achievement in the field of business, economic and financial journalism.