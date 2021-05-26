Covid-19: Mum says special needs son has regressed in lockdown By Louise Cullen

image caption Kathryn Taylor says her son Levi who has autism and severe learning difficulties has struggled over the last year

Levi Taylor is 21. He loves watching Disney films and singing. He loved school, but he didn't get to celebrate his last day there because Covid-19 intervened.

"In that year, I've watched Levi in particular regress, I really have," his mother Kathryn said.

"He finished school in March [2020], so he didn't get finishing school, there was no closure to school. And that was a major thing for him, just to be at home here.

"Now, he's attached to me 24/7."

The farming family-of-six live just outside Armagh.

Like his older brother Nathan, Levi has autism and severe learning difficulties.

image caption Levi loves Disney and singing

Kathryn told BBC News NI that Levi has struggled to cope in the last year.

"Nathan's a very different young man, he's very calm and collected," she said.

"But Levi's just a ball of frustration and always has been, but it was so well-managed, because he was active, we were always doing things.

"In lockdown, you can't always do stuff."

'He can't tell me so he'll hurt himself'

Levi began to act out his frustrations - and to self-harm.

"Levi went into a phase of hiding things, shredding clothes at a rapid, rapid amount, you know, he could shred things within moments," Kathryn said.

"Because he was frustrated. We were locked away here. I don't want to do that for the rest of their days.

"He has major mental health issues now that he didn't have before. He has started to self-injure himself.

"He wouldn't hurt you or me, but he will hurt himself, to get your attention -, 'I'm hurting here. There's something I don't understand.'

"He can't tell me, so he'll hurt himself."

'Give me a bit of help'

Before the pandemic, he and Nathan had access to some day opportunities - places and schemes where they had activities and interaction.

They were all suspended as the impact of Covid began to be felt.

After receiving a letter from the Southern Trust, Kathryn is now concerned that while it may not be feasible to restore these services fully, they may not be restored at all.

The letter said the current infection control guidelines "will remain in place for many months" and that that "undoubtedly has a significant impact on our capacity to deliver services at the same level".

"Everyone is so excited about the lockdown ending, but I'm not excited because for me it's just the same," Kathryn said.

"We're not making any big major plans of how we're going to get back into the community and things like that."

In a statement, the Southern Trust appealed for families to contact their community learning disability service directly.

"Efforts are ongoing to rebuild learning disability day opportunities in conjunction with the community and voluntary sector, local councils and transport providers.

"The trust is working with the independent and third sector providers to increase availability and flexibility of short break options."

image caption Nathan with their sister Sophie

Kathryn said: "This is me for the rest of my days and I want to be able to do that for the rest of my days.

"So what I'm asking my trust is, give me a little bit of help now.

"I'm the best person to care for these young men, so let me do it, but give me a bit of help.

"Don't make me come out and fight because I don't want to do that. That's not my nature and I don't want the world to know how difficult my life is."

'I can't do it all'

But by opening up, Kathryn is hopeful awareness will be raised of the challenges families like hers, caring for adults with learning difficulties, face.

"This last year has proved to me that I can't do it all. I'm one person - I can't do it all. Both of them, the same diagnosis - autism with severe learning difficulties.

"Which young person do I go to first in a meltdown? I can't choose. I can't choose who needs me more because they both need me."