Arlene Foster not being removed early, says Edwin Poots
By Enda McClafferty
BBC News NI political editor
- Published
New DUP leader Edwin Poots has said there will be no attempt to remove Arlene Foster as first minister if she wants to remain until the end of June.
Mr Poots said that Mrs Foster will be able to step down at a time of her choosing.
He had earlier indicated the party would decide when Mrs Foster would leave the post.
Mrs Foster had set 28 June as the date of her departure from her role on the executive.
She is due to step down as DUP leader next Friday.
Speaking in County Tyrone on Friday, Mr Poots said: "Arlene will be leaving office when Arlene chooses to leave office and she is under no pressure from me to do otherwise."
There has been criticism of the way she has been treated since being forced to step down last month.
Mrs Foster announced her resignation as DUP leader and first minister last month after an internal party revolt.
Mr Poots was subsequently elected leaders of the party, defeating Sir Jeffrey Donaldson by 19 votes to 17.
He has said he wants to split the DUP leader and first minister roles because he believes there is a "real piece of work" to do in building the party and he wants to give his attention to that.
'Left as roadkill'
Mr Poots also dismissed as "inaccurate" comments made by the former DUP leader Peter Robinson in a Newsletter column on Friday.
Mr Robinson criticised the way Mrs Foster was removed as leader, saying "having left her humiliated they now want to leave her as roadkill".
He also urged the new DUP leader to deal with those within the party who opposed him "sensitively and delicately".
Mr Poots said he was continuing to engage with all members of the party.
After dismissing Mr Robinson's comments as "inaccurate", he said he would welcome the former party leader as a "critical friend" and would continue to engage with him.