Ballyclare: Man dies after two-vehicle crash

A man has died following a two-vehicle crash close to Ballyclare in County Antrim on Friday evening.

Police said the incident involved a black Seat Ibiza car and a quad-type farm vehicle on the Irish Hill Road just after 20:00 BST.

Insp Buchanan said the man died at the scene and a woman was taken to hospital.

The road remains closed at its junctions with Lisglass Road and Rushvale Road.

Police have appealed for witnesses or drivers who have dash-cam footage of the incident to come forward.

