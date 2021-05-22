Six led to safety after 'deliberate' Antrim fire
- Published
Firefighters led six people to safety after a blaze at an apartment block in Barra Street in Antrim on Friday evening.
The NI Fire and Rescue Service said the fire, which started at 23:22 BST, was being treated as deliberate.
Four appliances were sent to the scene, while call handlers reassured people who could not leave the building due to "dense smoke".
The incident ended at about 00:41 on Saturday and was handed over to police.
A fire and rescue service spokesperson said: "The fire in a communal area was extinguished and firefighters using breathing apparatus led six occupants to safety."