East Belfast: UVF-linked cocaine worth £350k seized
- Published
Police have seized cocaine worth about £350,000 as well as a quantity of cash during searches in east Belfast.
The operation was part of an investigation into criminality linked to the east Belfast Ulster Volunteer Force (UVF), a loyalist paramilitary group.
A 56-year-old man has been arrested.
The Police Service of Northern Ireland (PSNI) said the seizure was the result of "listening to local communities and acting on what they tell us".
It said: "The substantial quantity of Class A controlled drugs removed from the streets not only removes these dangerous drugs from circulation, it also will impact on the group's finances and ability to cause harm."
It said it would "continue to disrupt the criminality activity of organised criminals who badge themselves as paramilitaries".