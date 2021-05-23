Old Hilden Mill: Section of roof destroyed by 'deliberate' fire
A section of roof at Hilden Mill, near Lisburn in County Antrim, was destroyed by a fire on Friday.
Northern Ireland Fire and Rescue Service (NIFRS) said the fire was started deliberately.
Firefighters worked overnight to tackle the blaze at the derelict clothing factory, which was brought under control at about 09:00 BST on Saturday.
NIFRS Group Commander David Harbinson said the fire started on the fifth floor and spread to the roof.
Mr Harbinson described the incident as "challenging" due to the dangerous nature of the derelict site.
He said 40 firefighters tackled the flames, along with six pumping appliances and an aerial appliance.
Lagan Valley assembly member Pat Catney, of the SDLP, said damage to the building was "a terrible loss of heritage".
Meanwhile, police said they have been dealing with multiple reports of young people entering the site since fire crews left the scene.
They urged parents to explain the dangers of entering the building to their children.