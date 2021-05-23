Ardfoyle: Investigation after shots fired in Londonderry
- Published
An investigation has been launched after shots were fired in the Ardfoyle area of Londonderry on Friday.
Police also said they received reports of number of masked men in the area at the time.
Democratic Unionist Party (DUP) assembly member Gary Middleton said the shots were fired at an event marking the 40th anniversary of hunger striker Patsy O'Hara's death.
The Foyle representative said "action must be taken" against those involved.
"It is incumbent upon all political representatives in the city to condemn this incident," he said, adding that it had "no justification".
'Utterly disgraceful'
A crowd gathered in Bishop Street to watch the commemoration event, which took place at about 21:00 BST on Friday.
Patsy O'Hara was the fourth of 10 prisoners to die in the 1981 republican hunger strikes.
Justice Minister Naomi Long described the incident as "utterly disgraceful and unacceptable".
She said there was "no excuse" for shows of strength or weapons being fired "at any time".