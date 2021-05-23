Ballinamallard: Arrest after police officers attacked in Fermanagh
- Published
A 60-year-old man has been arrested after two police officers were injured while responding to an incident in County Fermanagh on Sunday morning.
It happened after officers responded to a report of a possible breach of coronavirus regulations at a house in Killee Road in Ballinamallard at about 00:30 BST.
Insp Cochrane said one officer was kicked and another was spat at in the face.
Neither officer was seriously injured.
The inspector said when police arrived a man attacked their vehicle and tried to pull an officer from it.
While resisting arrest for criminal damage and assault, a second officer was attacked.
He explained: "The man was placed in the police car and taken to hospital where he proceeded to kick the driver and spat in the face of another officer.
"None of the officers were seriously injured during the incident and were deemed fit to return to duty.
"The man was arrested under suspicion of resisting arrest, two counts of criminal damage and four counts of assault on police. He remains in custody at this time.
"We will continue to review all evidence of potential breaches of the regulations and where appropriate, action will be taken."