Covid-19: Scientists urge final push for NI reopening
By Marie-Louise Connolly
BBC News NI Health Correspondent
- Published
One final push is required by the public to ensure Northern Ireland's reopening is a success, a group of scientists has said.
The Independent Scientific Advocacy Group (ISAG) is a multidisciplinary group of scientists, academics and researchers based across the UK.
The group is independent of government.
It said people's actions could determine the future, especially for the hospitality sector which has "borne the brunt" of the economic damage.
Dr Andrew Kunzmann, an epidemiologist at Queen's University Belfast, told BBC News NI that the simplest of steps could make a big difference in the recovery roadmap, including continuing to meet up outdoors to socialise when possible.
'Sustainable reopening'
In its latest paper, which suggested various safety measures and was shared with local political and health representatives, the group of scientists proposed six actions.
Among them, socialising outside which is "lower risk" and, according to the group, will help to keep the number of coronavirus cases low until younger people are vaccinated.
This, it suggested, will help to make reopening sustainable.
ISAG highlighted that the hospitality sector needed to be supported by the public as opening and closing has meant it has been "economically damaged" and needs to be allowed to recover.
One action that should help is keeping doors and windows open which will keep premises ventilated.
Pointing to recent advice by the World Health Organization (WHO) which recognised that coronavirus particles can remain in the air, it said ventilation allows a good airflow which stops the virus from building indoors.
Installing a low-cost carbon dioxide monitor in areas with poor ventilation, according to ISAG, could be another means to help clean the air.
'Knock-on impact'
Over the past 14 months, the group has shared its papers with officials across a number of sectors.
Using its members' expertise it also recommended that areas with high incidents of Covid-19 should have walk-up polymerase chain reaction (PCR) testing.
"Identifying cases early and expanding testing to close contacts could make the difference," the paper said.
"People with very mild symptoms, or symptoms that are not the classic four such as unexplained headaches or muscle aches, should be encouraged to get tested at walk-up testing sites such as the one at Ulster University's Magee Campus."
The fourth step recommended supporting workers to isolate.
Dr Kunzmann said key to Northern Ireland being able to stay open was keeping the number of coronavirus cases low.
However, he said those members of the public who are affected need to be supported which will encourage them to self-isolate.
"Staff ignoring symptoms can have a knock-on impact on business, so businesses should make staff aware that they will be supported to isolate if they need to," he said.
'Support local'
More than one million people in Northern Ireland have received a first dose of a Covid-19 vaccine.
The vaccination rollout is recognised as the main vehicle out of the pandemic.
While Dr Kunzmann supported the current rollout, he said, when stock allowed, vaccinations needed to be given to younger adults, particularly in higher risk areas.
He said while younger people may feel "invincible", vaccinations would reduce their risk of feeling awful for weeks or passing on symptoms.
Finally, the group is urging the public to support local businesses by holidaying at home.
The benefits of staycationing, it said, lowers the risk of variants emerging and undermining the efforts of everyone over the past 14 months.