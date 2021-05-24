BBC News

North Belfast: Two teenagers arrested over assault

Published
image copyrightPA Media

Two teenage boys were arrested on Monday in connection with an assault in north Belfast on Saturday night.

An 18-year-old man was attacked by a group of males as he was walking along the Ardoyne Road at about 22:30 BST.

Police said the two boys arrested are aged 14 and 15 and are being questioned.

The victim of the attack was taken to hospital for treatment to his injuries following the incident, which police described as a "sectarian hate crime".

