Covid-19: Robin Swann 'disappointed' at Dublin's failure to meet
- Published
Robin Swann has expressed disappointment that his Dublin counterpart has not met him regarding Covid-19 and cross-border travel despite a request to do so.
NI Health Minister Mr Swann said he had asked for a meeting with Irish Health Minister Stephen Donnelly more than two weeks ago.
Mr Swann said Mr Donnelly had replied but "encouraged officials to meet".
"It is disappointing. I reported it back to the executive," Mr Swann said.
Mr Swann told BBC Radio Ulster's The Nolan Show on Monday there was still concern about the level of travel between the Republic of Ireland and Northern Ireland.
"I had asked for a meeting with my counterpart in the Republic of Ireland to discuss this, to see what we could do jointly, in regards to that, and in regards to messaging that, but unfortunately I have been unable to secure that meeting with Stephen Donnelly yet," Mr Swann said.
Latest figures show that, as of 12 May, County Donegal had the second highest incidence rate of Covid-19 in the Republic of Ireland.
There has been a pause in the production of up-to-date figures due to a recent cyber attack on the Irish health service.
There have also been concerns over the pace of the vaccination programme in the Republic of Ireland compared with Northern Ireland.
There's no secret that there have been problems between the two jurisdictions in how Robin Swann and Stephen Donnelly have worked together.
Last month, Robin Swann sent a letter to Stephen Donnelly asking for cooperation on non-essential cross border travel.
Mr Swann was making the point that he felt there should be efforts to try and minimise that.
Clearly there have been difficulties in how these two departments have been operating.
It is a shocking admission from Mr Swann that he still has not been able to get a meeting between the two of them given how we know the virus has moved in the two jurisdictions.
Mr Swann said he had expressed his disappointment in the past to "some of the supports and cross border working we have had, especially when it came to international travel".
On Monday, restaurants, cafes, bars and other hospitality venues in Northern Ireland are able to operate indoors in another sign of a return to normality as Covid-19 restrictions ease further.
As of Monday, travel within the Common Travel Area (CTA), which includes the Republic of Ireland, is now also permitted.
Mr Swann welcomed the move but warned that caution was still needed.
"The message today is to act responsibly in the relaxations that we've put in place," he added.