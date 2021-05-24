Robbie Butler appointed UUP deputy leader
- Published
Lagan Valley assembly member Robbie Butler has been appointed deputy leader of the Ulster Unionist Party (UUP).
Mr Butler had been tipped as a possible contender for the party leadership after Steve Aiken stepped down.
However, he ruled himself out and offered his support to now leader, Doug Beattie.
Mr Beattie, who also appointed East Belfast MLA Andy Allen as party deputy chief whip, said Mr Butler had "tremendous energy and positivity".
Mr Beattie said Mr Butler would continue in his role as UUP chief whip.
He said Mr Allen was "forward thinking and someone I trust".
"Both of these men are my friends as well as my colleagues," Mr Beattie added.
"I know they will work for the good of everyone in Northern Ireland and to create a union of people as our vision for the future."
Mr Beattie was elected as leader of the UUP last week. He was the only candidate to put his name forward for the post.