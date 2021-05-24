Niall Magee: Man acquitted of Crumlin house party murder
- Published
A 28-year old man has been cleared of murdering a father-of-one at a house party in Crumlin, County Antrim.
Niall Magee, 21, died after being stabbed in a house on Cairn Walk in April 2019.
Michael McManus, from Archer Hill, Crumlin, was charged with murdering Mr Magee, and a trial was due to start at Belfast Crown Court last week.
However, on Monday, the prosecution told the court it would not be offering evidence.
The trial had been delayed over concerns about a principle witness.
Last Friday, a prosecutor told the judge that "further statements" had been obtained from this witness and a decision was taken not to proceed with the case.
The trial was re-listed to start at Belfast Crown Court on Monday, with a prosecutor telling the court that it was "offering no evidence in this case".
The judge directed the jury to find the defendant not guilty.
Although no details surrounding the fatal stabbing emerged today, police were called to an address at Cairn Walk in the early hours of 28 April 2019.
When emergency services arrived at the scene, they found both Mr Magee and Mr McManus in the hallway of the house with stab wounds.
Mr McManus was treated for multiple injuries in hospital. However the single stab wound to Mr Magee's face was fatal and Mr McManus was charged with murder.
He had previously denied the murder charge, with his barrister saying Mr McManus was acting in self-defence.