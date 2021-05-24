Foster questions existence of 'no-confidence' letter
Outgoing First Minister Arlene Foster has said she is beginning to wonder if the DUP's "so-called" letter of no-confidence in her exists.
Mrs Foster said she still had not seen the letter which initiated the internal process that resulted in her resignation as leader.
Mrs Foster is due to step down as DUP leader on Friday and first minister at the end of June.
She said she had still not spoken to her successor, Edwin Poots.
Mrs Foster said: "I still have yet to see the letter, so-called. I'm beginning to wonder is there a letter at all."
It is understood the letter was signed by 22 MLAs and four MPs.
Mrs Foster said a number of her colleagues said they were the 22nd person to have signed it.
"It's now been nearly four weeks since I heard about it and I still haven't seen it."
DUP leader-designate Mr Poots last week defended the ousting of Mrs Foster as the "rough and tumble" of politics.
Former DUP MLA Brenda Hale, who represented the same constituency as Mr Poots, said the move to oust Mrs Foster was a "political assassination".