No alternative to 'full implementation' of NI Protocol, says EC chief
By John Campbell
BBC News NI Economics & Business Editor
- Published
There is no alternative to the "full and correct implementation" of the Northern Ireland Protocol the European Commission president has said.
Ursula von der Leyen was speaking at a meeting of EU leaders.
Earlier this month the UK's Brexit minister said it was hard to see how the current operation of the protocol was sustainable.
Technical talks aimed at simplifying the operation of the protocol are continuing.
The protocol is the part of the Brexit deal which creates a trade border in the Irish Sea in order to prevent a hardening of the Irish land border.
It keeps Northern Ireland in the EU single market for goods and means EU customs rules are enforced at its ports.
It was agreed by the United Kingdom and European Union in October 2019 and was subject to further negotiation and agreement in 2020.
However in recent weeks the UK government's rhetoric against the protocol has hardened.
Last week, Brexit Minister Lord Frost told a House of Commons committee: "The fundamental problem for us is if the way the protocol is operating is undermining the Good Friday Agreement rather than supporting it then we obviously have a problem.
"That wasn't what the protocol was meant to do and if it is doing it then it's not working right."
Speaking in Brussels on Monday night, Mrs Von der Leyen said the protocol is the "only possible solution to ensure peace and stability in Northern Ireland while protecting the integrity of the EU single market".
She added that any problems flow from Brexit rather than the protocol, but the UK and EU have "a common duty to do whatever we can to reduce tensions in Northern Ireland".
She said the current technical talks were exploring practical solutions to help minimise disruption to everyday life in Northern Ireland.