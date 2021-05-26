Killinchy Primary School: Parents 'concerns' with school governors
By Robbie Meredith
BBC News NI Education Correspondent
- Published
Almost 60 parents at a County Down Primary school have written to MLAs expressing "concerns" about the school's board of governors.
Fifty-eight parents of pupils at Killinchy Primary have signed a letter to Stormont's Education Committee.
The letter raises "a number of issues being faced by parents".
The current chair of the school's governors is the DUP MLA Michelle McIlveen, who took up the role at the end of March.
In a statement to BBC News NI, the school's governors said "substantive responses" would be issued to the parents as soon as possible.
They also said the school was working with the Education Authority "in relation to the issues".
In January 2020, the school had to postpone the introduction of relationship and sex education (RSE) lessons due to objections from some parents.
A subsequent legal action related to that dispute is ongoing.
Relationship and sex education
When contacted by BBC News NI, the Education Authority said it could not comment on individual cases subject to legal proceedings.
The parents' letter was sent to the chair and deputy chair of Stormont's Education Committee earlier this month, and has been seen by BBC News NI.
"We wish to bring to your attention a number of issues being faced by parents, due to the conduct of the current board of governors," the letter read.
"The board are not responding to any instances of correspondence regarding the delivery of programmes in the school, namely scheduled and parental approved RSE lessons.
"Parents have no reciprocal means of communication with the board: replies have not been forthcoming despite many instances of contact being made.
"Parents have written to the Board with concerns, without response."
The parents' letter also said there was a lack of clarity over when meetings were taking place, and whether official minutes were taken.
They also said parents had found out about conflict within the board via the media, and "no attempts have been made to reassure parents that the board is fully adequate or that the pupils are not suffering because of this conflict".
"The election of a new chair occurred during this period when the board 'officially' had not met, and while they were not fully constituted as they were two members down," the letter continued.
"This occurred without any parental input or knowledge."
The letter concluded by saying that there was a "lack of confidence in the current make-up of the board of governors, to fulfil their duties in an open and transparent way".
"We are concerned that this is impacting on the deliverance of adequate teachings, on wellbeing and welfare, to the detriment of the children and teaching staff.
"We are also concerned that this will follow through into another school year if issues are not addressed in the immediate future."
The parents also asked the Education Committee for advice on how their concerns could be addressed.
In a statement, a spokesperson for the Board of Governors of Killinchy Primary School said that they had elected a new Chairperson, Michelle McIlveen, at a meeting on 25 March 2021.
"The board of governors has formally met on several occasions over the past year to address priority business and the next full board of governors meeting is due to be held in June.
"Parental correspondence has been acknowledged and substantive responses will be issued as soon as possible.
"Therefore, the school is unable to comment further in relation to parental correspondence.
"The school is working with the Education Authority in relation to the issues.
"The school is unable to comment on individual cases subject to legal proceedings."