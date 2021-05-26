Abortion: High Court challenge to delay in NI law to start
A challenge to the delay in implementing Northern Ireland's abortion laws is due to begin at the High Court in Belfast on Wednesday.
Abortion was decriminalised in NI in 2019 after Westminster acted during the absence of devolution.
But differences within the five-party executive have stalled the commissioning of fully-funded services.
The judicial review has been brought by the NI Human Rights Commission against Stormont and Westminster.
It is taking action against the Northern Ireland Executive, Northern Ireland's Department of Health and Secretary of State Brandon Lewis.
It argues that the delay at Stormont in setting up centralised abortion services breaches the European Convention on Human Rights.
It is citing Article 8, the right to private and family life, which includes the right of a woman to personal autonomy.
Northern Ireland Health Minister Robin Swann has maintained that commissioning of services is a cross-cutting matter - one that is the responsibility of more than one Stormont department - and therefore requires executive approval.
His view was supported by Northern Ireland's attorney general, who advised the Northern Ireland Executive in March that commissioning abortion services could be regarded as a controversial matter under the terms of the ministerial code.
The code states issues which are "significant or controversial" must be brought to the executive.
The commission is also taking the action against the secretary of state, arguing that Mr Lewis is legally required to uphold the UN Convention on the Elimination of Discrimination Against Women (CEDAW).
In 2019, MPs passed a law that put a duty on the government to implement recommendations made by CEDAW, which found the rights of women in Northern Ireland were being breached by limited access to abortion services.
The vote at Westminster also obliged the government to draft new abortion laws for Northern Ireland.
Those laws came into force last March, permitting terminations in all circumstances of the first 12 weeks of pregnancy.
Abortion is legal in other circumstances up to 24 weeks and beyond that for cases of non-fatal fetal disabilities and fatal fetal abnormalities.
But Northern Ireland's health trusts have been mostly operating interim services for early medical abortions up to 10 weeks, meaning women seeking a termination beyond that are required to travel to England in some cases.
According to the latest figures from the Department of Health, 1,556 terminations have taken place in Northern Ireland since March 2020.
In March, Mr Lewis took powers that would allow him to direct the commissioning of central abortion services in NI, if the delay by Stormont ministers to commission full services continues.
The case, being heard by Mr Justice Colton, is scheduled to last for two days.
Reserved judgement is expected to be delivered in the next few months.