Missing north Belfast boys found 'safe and well' in County Tipperary
- Published
Two boys from north Belfast, who were reported almost two weeks ago, have been found "safe and well" in County Tipperary.
Five-year-old Patrick Hovarth and his brother, Fabricio, 8, were last seen on the Limestone Road on 14 May at 18:00 BST.
The boys were found in Thurles on Tuesday afternoon, gardaí (Irish police) said.
Patrick and Fabricio have since been returned safely to Northern Ireland.
Two women, one in her 50s and the other in her 30s, and one man in his 40s have been arrested and are currently at Templemore and Nenagh Garda Stations.