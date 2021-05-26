Craigavon: Young child dies after accident involving car
- Published
A young child has died following an accident involving a car at a residential address in County Armagh.
It happened on Tuesday afternoon in Craigavon.
SDLP MLA Dolores Kelly, who lives a few hundred yards away from the home where the incident happened, described it as a "heart breaking tragedy".
She told BBC's Good Morning Ulster programme there were a large number of emergency vehicles at the scene, including the air ambulance.
"The local community is stunned and saddened," she said.
"I know the community will want to help in whatever way they can, but for the moment this is a very personal tragedy and I want to extend my condolences to the family," she added..
She said the family was well known in the local community and "will need as much help as they can get in the coming days, weeks and months".