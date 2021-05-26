Cloughoge: Man held on suspicion of murder over fire death
Detectives investigating a fatal house fire in Cloughoge in County Armagh on Friday have arrested a man on suspicion of murder.
Jimmy Thompson, 62, died due to smoke inhalation after a fire at a bungalow in Park View at about 23:40 BST on Friday.
Another man was taken to hospital and is in a critical but stable condition.
Police have said the fire is being treated as deliberate. A 42-year-old man is in police custody.
Det Ch Insp Mark Gibson said: "Colleagues from Northern Ireland Fire and Rescue Service attended a report of a fire at a mid-terraced bungalow in the area.
"Two men were rescued from the property, but sadly one man was later pronounced dead at the scene."
Detectives have appealed for information.