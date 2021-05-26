Loughbrickland: Drugs worth £900k seized in cross-border operation
- Published
Suspected cannabis with an estimated street value of £900,000 has been seized during a major cross-border operation targeting organised crime.
Dozens of police officers and officials from Her Majesty's Revenue and Customs (HMRC) have been involved in the operation near Loughbrickland in County Down.
It took place along the A1, the main road between Belfast and Newry, on Wednesday night.
One man has been arrested.
Officers from the Police Service of Northern Ireland (PSNI) and An Garda Síochána (Irish police) have been searching for drugs and illegal fuel, stopping vehicles travelling in both directions between Belfast and Dublin.
The operation, involving a number of agencies, began at about 18:30 BST on Wednesday and lasted several hours.
Four other people were given fixed penalty notices for a range of offences.
Det Ch Insp Richard Thornton from the PSNI Organised Crime Unit said: "This joint-operation between police and our partner agencies was aimed at targeting OCGs (Organised Crime Groups) who utilise the road network to distribute drugs and other illicit goods."
He said the operation was an example of the PSNI working with other agencies and their commitment to preventing "this type of criminality and protecting those who are most vulnerable within our communities".