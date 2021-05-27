DUP leadership contest: Possible secret ballot as rival teams meet
If all goes according to plan, Edwin Poots will become the fourth leader of the Democratic Unionist Party (DUP) later on Thursday.
But nothing about the past four weeks within the DUP seems well planned.
This evening the party will break more new ground when 130 members will be asked to ratify a new leader fresh from a leadership contest as opposed to a coronation.
In the past, new leaders were declared through a simple show of hands.
However, tonight those in the socially-distanced hall may ask for a secret ballot.
Given the deep divisions within the party, such a vote could be uncomfortable for the leader designate.
Team Foster v Team Poots
Mr Poots is expected to survive the process but perhaps not unscathed.
This will be the first time Team Poots and Team Foster will come face-to-face under one roof since the outgoing leader was ousted from her job.
Many of Arlene Foster's supporters are still seething and a statement from her constituency association on Wednesday night might set the tone for what we can expect this evening.
Members of the Fermanagh and South Tyrone DUP Association voiced their "disgust" at the way Mrs Foster had been treated, making it clear "this was not done in our name".
The timing of the statement is key as it may clear the way for others to voice their concerns this evening.
Those close to Mrin Poots are expecting some heat but know the desire to heal the deep wound will matter more to those in attendance.
Storey rules himself out
Just in case we needed another twist in this plot, the man tipped to be the next first minister, who will play a key role in the healing process, has effectively ruled himself out.
Mervyn Storey has made it clear privately it is not a job for him.
He feels he could not be "true to himself" in a joint office where he may be expected to park his own strong beliefs in the interest of promoting a united executive.
That leaves the Lagan Valley MLA and Poots ally Paul Givan in pole position and he has made it clear privately that if asked he would say yes.
The prospect of Mr Poots at some stage in the future taking on the role cannot be ruled out.
The last time DUP members gathered to ratify a new leader, they heard Mrs Foster dismiss any talk of dissent within the ranks, insisting there was only one DUP.
That may be hard sell for the new leader if he opts to deliver the same message.