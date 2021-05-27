Covid-19: Self-isolation guidance on CTA travel scrapped
The NI Executive has agreed to remove its guidance about self-isolating on return to NI when travelling within the Common Travel Area (CTA), BBC News NI understands.
The move comes after tourism leaders called for the rules to be clarified.
Advice that took effect on Monday stated people should self-isolate for 10 days when arriving into NI from other parts of the CTA, unless exempt.
Exemptions included visiting family and friends, but not a hotel break.
The Common Travel Area is made up of the UK, the Republic of Ireland, the Channel Islands and Isle of Man.
Non-essential travel from Northern Ireland to other parts of the CTA was allowed from 24 May.
But industry bodies argued that the regulations needed to be made clearer and the approach to guidance "rethought" due to uncertainty among travellers and the hospitality sector.
It is understood that while the self-isolation guidance will be removed, there will still be mitigations, with people asked to take Covid tests before departure and after arrival.
The move will bring Northern Ireland in line with other parts of the UK, where non-essential travel has been permitted for a number of weeks.
Advice warning people not to travel if they have Covid-19 symptoms or not travelling if they have tested positive will also remain in place.