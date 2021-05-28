Covid-19: Nisra records decrease in NI's virus-related deaths
Four Covid-19 related deaths were registered in Northern Ireland in the week up to last Friday, 21 May, according to the Northern Ireland Statistics and Research Agency (Nisra).
The government agency said that figure represented a decrease of three on the previous week.
It brings Nisra's total recorded deaths to 2,971.
The Department of Health's total for the same date, based on a positive test result being recorded, was 2,152.
Nisra's figures are higher because it records mentions of the virus on death certificates when it may or may not have been confirmed by way of a test.
The four deaths registered last week all happened in hospitals.
More than one million people in Northern Ireland have received a first dose of a Covid-19 vaccine.
On Nisra's measure, almost two-thirds of all Covid-19 related deaths in NI have occurred in hospital (1,968), including the deaths of 237 care home residents.
Taking that figure into account, and the 774 who died in care homes, it means care home residents account for just over a third (34.1%) of all Covid-19 related deaths.
Covid-19 related deaths were also recorded in hospices (0.5%) and other residential locations (7.3%).
People aged 75 and over account for more than three-quarters of all Covid-19 related deaths (76.1%) between 19 March 2020 and 21 May 2021.
Armagh City Banbridge & Craigavon and Mid-Ulster local government districts have now recorded higher proportions of all Covid-19 related deaths (12.0% and 8.3% respectively).
The provisional number of deaths from all causes registered in the week ending 21 May was 319.
That is seven less than the previous week, and 24 more than the five-year average for the time of year of 295.