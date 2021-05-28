Covid-19: NI records 75 cases and no further deaths
- Published
BBC News NI outlines the latest data on coronavirus and vaccinations across Northern Ireland and the Republic of Ireland.
No further coronavirus-linked deaths have been recorded on Friday, meaning the total number of deaths remains at 2,152.
The figures also show that 75 more people have tested positive for coronavirus.
It means that a total of 122,507 people in Northern Ireland have had a confirmed diagnosis since the pandemic began.
There are 28 people being treated for the virus in hospital, two are in intensive care units.
Last updated 28 May at 14:15 BST
Source: Department of Health Northern Ireland
Vaccines
A total of 1,686,410 vaccines have been delivered so far in Northern Ireland.
Last updated 28 May at 15:45 BST
Source: Department of Health Northern Ireland
No further Covid-19-related deaths were reported in the Republic of Ireland on Thursday, with the country's death toll remaining at 4,941.
According to a World Health Organisation dashboard (WHO) there have been 259,416 confirmed cases in the Republic as of 27 May.
Last updated at 15:45 on 27 May 2021
Source: Department of Health Ireland
Vaccines
Irish vaccine statistics have been disrupted due to the cyber attack on the IT system used by the Republic of Ireland's health service.
But as of 23 May, the WHO says that a total of 2,349,207 vaccines doses were administered in the Republic.
Last updated on 27 May at 15:45