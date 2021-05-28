NI Civil Service: Thousands of pension payments delayed
Payments to potentially 31,000 Northern Ireland Civil Service pension scheme members have been delayed.
The payments were due today, but did not arrive due to an administrative error.
The Department of Finance said an investigation had been launched with its IT supplier and it "apologised unreservedly".
The department said the payments will be made to pensions scheme members no later than Tuesday 1 June.
It also said that "all possible solutions are being urgently explored" and those affected could access further information from their website.