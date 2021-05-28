About 50 graves vandalised at Carnmoney Cemetery in Newtownabbey
About 50 graves have been vandalised at Carnmoney Cemetery, in Newtownabbey, County Antrim.
Headstones were damaged and vases and ornaments overturned and smashed.
The vandalism was reported to the Police Service of Northern Ireland (PSNI) shortly before 20:00 BST on Thursday.
Police said the incident is not being treated as a hate crime and one young person is helping them with their inquiries.
"We are not treating this as any kind of hate crime, nor do we believe that there was any sectarian motive involved," said Insp Patty.
"The cemetery is well-kept and a place of reflection for so many people.
"We understand that families and friends who have loved ones buried in the cemetery will find this a very distressing and upsetting incident."
Deputy Mayor of Antrim and Newtownabbey Borough Council Noreen McClelland said it was "distressing news for families" and was "the last thing you expect to hear".
"I understand that police have cordoned a section of the cemetery off and are in the process of contacting the families affected," she said.
"This is a terrible incident and my thoughts are with all those left to deal with the aftermath."