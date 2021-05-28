Newry: Fire crews battle blaze at Albert Basin site
Firefighters are battling a blaze at a derelict building at the Albert Basin site in Newry, County Down.
About 18 firefighters are currently at the scene and police have advised motorists to avoid the Quays area.
The Northern Ireland Fire and Rescue Service (NIFRS) received a call to attend the blaze just before 17:40 BST on Friday.
A greenway around the site has been temporarily closed as fire crews and three appliances attend the incident.
SDLP MLA Justin McNulty said is understood that the fire started in a shed at the Albert Basin.
"Police have temporarily closed the Newry to Carlingford Greenway to both pedestrians and cyclists and are asking people to avoid the area until the thick smoke clears," he said.
