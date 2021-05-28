Antrim: Three arrested after £1.2m of drugs seized
- Published
Three people have been arrested after police seized drugs worth an estimated £1.2m in Antrim on Friday evening.
The Class B drugs were recovered after officers stopped a car at The Junction shopping complex.
A 47-year-old man and a 38-year-old woman were detained. A woman, 36, was also arrested in Bangor, County Down.
That was after follow-up searches in Donaghadee, Newtownards and Bangor, where a further £30,000 in cash and more drugs were discovered.
All three are being questioned on suspicion of possession of class B drugs and possession of class B drugs with intent to supply.
They remain in custody at this time.
PSNI Det Insp Kelly said the seizures and arrests were made as part of "an ongoing investigation into an organised crime gang and are the result of pain staking work being undertaken by officers who are committed to taking drugs and criminal cash out of circulation".
"This operation has seen police seize class B drugs with a potential street value of £1.2m and approximately £160,000 cash in total.
"We believe a significant blow has been dealt to this crime gang and we are committed to contributing to the safety and welfare of vulnerable members of the community who these gangs prey on."