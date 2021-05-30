Covid-19: Department of Health records 63 new cases
- Published
BBC News NI outlines the latest data on coronavirus and vaccinations across Northern Ireland and the Republic of Ireland.
There have been no further Covid-related deaths in the past 24 hours, so the total number of deaths remains at 2,153.
The latest figures show that 63 more people have tested positive for coronavirus.
It means that a total of 122,658 people in Northern Ireland have had a confirmed diagnosis since the pandemic began.
Last updated 30 May at 15:45 BST
Source: Department of Health Northern Ireland
Vaccines
A total of 1,702,304 vaccines have been delivered so far in Northern Ireland.
Last updated 30 May at 15:45 BST
Source: Department of Health Northern Ireland
No further Covid-19-related deaths were reported in the Republic of Ireland on Friday, with the country's death toll remaining at 4,941.
The country's Department of Health said 374 new cases of Covid-19 were reported up to midnight on Saturday, 29 May.
According to a World Health Organisation dashboard (WHO) there have been 260,783 confirmed cases in the Republic as of 30 May.
Last updated at 15:45 on 28 May 2021
Source: Department of Health Ireland/World Health Organisation
Vaccines
Irish vaccine statistics have been disrupted due to the cyber attack on the IT system used by the Republic of Ireland's health service.
But as of 23 May, the WHO says that a total of 2,349,207 vaccines doses were administered in the Republic.
Last updated on 27 May at 15:45