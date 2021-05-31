Portstewart fire causes damage to businesses
A number of businesses have been damaged by a fire in The Diamond in Portstewart.
Firefighters, who attended with two appliances, were called out twice on Monday morning to deal with the blaze in the County Londonderry town.
They were first there at about 05:00 BST before returning just before 09:30.
A chip shop, coffee shop and hairdressers were affected and there was significant damage to the rear of the shops.
Strand Road was closed at the junction with Coleraine Road during the incident.
Police have asked people to avoid the area and seek alternative routes for their journey.
Investigators are now working to establish how the fires started.